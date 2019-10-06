MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The fourth annual Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival continues Sunday.

The event is being held on Carver Street. It’s been going on since Friday night and offers a variety of musicians, food trucks and vendors.

The Horry County School Jazz Band was among the performers Saturday.

The event’s website welcomes music fans to come and enjoy an ‘exciting slate of smooth, soulful, and edgy regional and local jazz artists.’

Food trucks offer music-lovers plenty of options to enjoy throughout the festival.

Offerings include fried chicken, shrimp and grits, crab and lobster.

While the weekend is a great way to celebrate jazz music, it also serves as a recognition of the history and culture of the community.

“It has a lot of history related with the sixties and segregation,” festival coordinator Mickey James said. “A lot of folks that used to deal with it during that time, they come back here now and they appreciate what they see here now- as far as people getting along like they used to get along in the day and laughing and smiling and eating good food.”

Admission to the festival is free. It is happening Sunday from 1:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.