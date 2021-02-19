Myrtle Beach leader requests Phase 1b to include hospitality staff

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – For the second year in a row Grand Strand tourism season will intersect with the pandemic.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce says the hospitality industry was impacted by unemployment five times harder than any other industry.

Myrtle Beach then made national headlines after it was deemed a COVID hotspot where travel warnings were issued in July.

Chamber president and CEO, Karen Riordan, says by moving hospitality workers next in line for a vaccine, the same fate could be prevented.

“That’s going to instill some more confidence in all of here working among them and it will also restore confidence to the tourist,” said Riordan.

Riordan says vaccinated local staff will protect them while at work and extending the protection to out-of-state visitors who return home.

Preventing the spread of the virus across state lines.

Riordan is hopeful more vaccine doses will be delivered to the state with the latest developments in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“We’re looking to see if mass vaccination can happen sooner rather than later. We do believe it’s that combination of getting as many people that want to be vaccinated as possible vaccinated,” said Riordan.

The chamber says time is of the essence. Spring break check-ins will be made in a few weeks.

“We’re not here to say group one is better than group two or anything like that. We’re just saying don’t forget hospitality. We’re a really, really important part of the state’s economy and the sooner everyone gets vaccinated in that industry, the better our industry will rebound,” said Riordan.