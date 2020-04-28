Myrtle Beach leaders to discuss public beach access, short-term rentals at Tuesday meeting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach City Council is set to discuss public beach access and short-term rentals at a meeting on Tuesday.

City council will discuss the city emergency order that “severely restricts short-term rentals by all accommodations businesses in the city during the coronavirus crisis,” the meeting agenda says. This order is set to expire on Thursday, April 30.

On March 26, Myrtle Beach City Council ordered all hotels, motels and rentals to stop accepting reservations immediately until May 1 as well as amusements designed to attract visitors to close, including theaters, golf courses, mini-golf, amusement parks and arcades, golf cart rentals, and others.

On March 27, city leaders clarified some of its ordinance that prohibits short-term rentals, particularly about individual owners. Read more here.

City council will also talk about public beach access and parking, the meeting agenda says.

On March 30, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ordered public beach access points closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. That order was canceled on April 20, allowing local governments to make decisions on reopening public beach accesses. After the governor’s order was canceled, the City of Myrtle Beach announced they would keep public beach access and parking closed.

The City of Myrtle Beach’s Beach Advisory Committee met Friday, April 24 and recommended reopening public beach access and parking on May 1.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will be virtual meeting, according to the meeting’s agenda. The meeting will be carried on the Myrtle Beach City Government’s Facebook page as well as the city’s public information channels – Spectrum channel 1303 and HTC cable channel 9.

News13 will stream the meeting on this page.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: