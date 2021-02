MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- When it comes to the end of life, being at home around loved ones is how more and more Americans are preferring to die.

“Everybody’s goal in their life is to be able to stay at home until the end of their life because it is home,” said Elaine Gore, the executive director of the Horry County Council on Aging. “That is their comfortable feeling. You are in your environment with all the things you are familiar with, with your family.”