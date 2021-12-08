Myrtle Beach lifeguard companies already recruiting for next season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The beach might not quite be on your mind yet, but Lack’s Beach Service is already working on hiring dozens of lifeguards to line Myrtle Beach’s coast next year.

The lifeguard company is working hard to recruit workers from the U.S. and abroad after a challenging year finding help.

“We’re going to colleges,” Lack’s general manager, Weslyn Lack Chickering, said. “We’re going to job fairs. We’ve gone to swim meets. We make flyers. We set up tables in student centers. We do everything we can to get to these students.”

Lack Chickering said she hopes to hire more than 40 single-duty lifeguards for next season. That’s in addition to beach attendants. She said Lack’s has been moving away from dual-role lifeguards.

“We really are focusing this summer on recruiting lifeguards to focus just on the water and then our beach attendants to be behind (with) them all of the equipment,” she said.

She hopes to find more help from J-1 students this year after restrictions that impacted 2021.

“We set our goal at 50 to 60 J-1 students, if we get more than that, that’s wonderful,” Lack Chickering said. “But we’re also really supplementing with American students to ensure we get the coverage we need.”

John’s Beach Service is also hiring for the 2022 season.

The city’s Beach Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet next week, and one of the items on the agenda includes discussion on a new franchise agreement for beach services.