Myrtle Beach looks to improve walkability, bikeability in city

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach city leaders are trying to do their part to make the city safer for pedestrians and cyclists through their partnership with the South Carolina Livable Communities Alliance.

The group works to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety measures in more than 20 cities across the state.

“There’s been a huge emphasis on bikeability and walkability in our downtown plan and we’re hoping to spread that across the city,” Myrtle Beach city manager, John Pedersen said.

“They’re looking at the decorative types of crosswalks that we recently put in Myers and Yorkshire and different areas and different things like that, to make things stand out more, hopefully slow the traffic down, to encourage more people to walk and exercise,” Pedersen said.

The general manager of the Beach Bike Shop, Mike Miller says over the past decade, Myrtle Beach has made great improvements to the city’s bike paths and sidewalks.

He says these improvements have made Myrtle Beach a wonderful place to bike, and he is excited to see future progress.

I think it’s fantastic. I think they’ve looked at surrounding areas and surrounding towns, and I think they’ve seen the benefits of that,” Miller said. “(Biking) is a fun healthy activity, and you want that to flourish, you don’t want people to be scared to take their bike out on the road.”

Pedersen says the next step is to create an action plan.

To learn more about the S.C. Livable Communities Alliance, click here.