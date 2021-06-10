Myrtle Beach lottery player scratches off $2M, largest-ever win while waiting at the carwash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Waiting at the carwash a Grand Strand woman scratched a lottery ticket and won $2 million, the largest top prize ever offered on a South Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off.

“Unbelievable,” said the winner. She told lottery officials that she was running errands with her Mom, who wanted to stop at the Coastal Petro on Burcale Rd. in Myrtle Beach for a Powerball® ticket for last Wednesday’s $268 million drawing.

She ran inside the convenience store to get her Mom a ticket and a $2,000,000 Colossal Cash scratch-off caught her eye. She bought herself the $10 scratch-off.

Their next stop was the car wash. She was sitting by the vacuums when her boyfriend called and asked her to get him a Powerball® ticket too. She decided to scratch her ticket and use any winnings to buy his ticket. She never expected she’d win $2 million.

“I wasn’t feeling lucky,” she said. “I wasn’t having a great day, and I ended up winning the Lottery.”

Harry Patel, who owns Coastal Petro, says his luck changed that day, too. After 16 years in business he finally sold a big, winning ticket worth bragging about. Before the $2-million win, the largest prize won at his store was $30,000. And he’s telling everyone Coastal Petro is a lucky store.

“It’s a good feeling,” said Patel. “Our customers are happy for us and for the winner.”

The Lottery caught up with the winner a few days after cashing in her $2 million winning ticket. She has already paid off her house and is thinking about taking a vacation.

“I’m living comfortably, still working and life goes on,” she said. “And I’ve been back to the store and bought a ticket.”

Patel hopes others will drop by the Coastal Petro at 595 Burcale Rd. to try their luck as well. “This won’t be our last big win,” he promised.

The Myrtle Beach player overcame odds of 1 in 2,640,000 to win the last top prize of $2 million in the $2,000,000 Colossal Cash game.



Coastal Petro in Myrtle Beach received a commission of $20,000 for selling the claimed ticket.



Players can enter their non-winning ($10) $2,000,000 Colossal Cash! tickets into a second-chance drawing for a chance to win $2 million. For complete details on the $2,000,000 Colossal Cash Second-Chance Promotion, please visit sceducationlottery.com.