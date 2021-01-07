Myrtle Beach man arrested in armed robbery of taxi driver in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was arrested Thursday in connection with an armed robbery of a taxi driver in Lexington County, according to deputies.

Blake Austin McGrath, 19, is accused of robbing a taxi driver at a convenience store on South Lake Drive in Lexington, deputies said.

Multiple charges are expected to be filed. No other information is available at this time.

Deputies expect more information to come Friday.