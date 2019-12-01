Myrtle Beach man gives back to racecar driver community

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – There’s only one thing Mike Neff, President of the Racing Brotherhood Foundation wants for Christmas, and that’s to help racecar drivers and their families who happen to fall on hard times.

Neff helped start the Racing Brotherhood Foundation after driver, Terry Evans died in a car accident on his way home from a practice at the Myrtle Beach Speedway in 2017.

“We started up the foundation to help the families of racers who were killed, fortunately it turns out not that many racers get killed, and so we’ve expanded it out to help racers and families in times of need,” Neff said.

The non-profit has helped families from California to Connecticut cover hospital bills, funeral costs, and even given scholarships to racecar drivers’ children.

“The racing world is one big family, and anytime anything happens, people try to step up and help, so when you have the opportunity to have that be your mission and that is your point of focus, you get people on the racing side that are blessed and want to help those who are a little less fortunate, so that’s what we have to do,” Neff said.

