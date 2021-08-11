Myrtle Beach man wins lottery twice in two weeks, this time for $3M prize

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Talk about good luck. Over the course of two weeks a Grand Strand lottery player won big twice, collecting a $40,000 and then a $3 MILLION prize.

Both wins came on Mega Millions® tickets that were quick picks bought at the Murphy USA #7752 on Kings Rd. in Myrtle Beach.

The winner says after shopping at the nearby Walmart, he drops by the store to fill up his car and play the Lottery. He felt so lucky after winning $40,000 in the July 16 drawing that he got an extra Mega Millions® ticket for the July 27 drawing, where he won $3 million.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he says when he realized he was a millionaire. “My family was shocked when I broke the news.”

If he’d matched just one more number in either of those drawings, the jackpot would have been his. But he’s not complaining, just in awe of his good fortune.

“I asked the kids, ‘What are the odds of this happening?’” he said.

The short answer is unbelievable. The odds of winning $40,000 playing Mega Millions® are 1 in 931,001, and the odds of winning $3 million are about 1 in 13 million.

Murphy USA #7752 in Myrtle Beach received commissions of $400 and $30,000 for selling the claimed tickets.