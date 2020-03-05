Myrtle Beach marathon, other running events to impact traffic Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Several running events in Myrtle Beach will impact traffic on Saturday.

The Myrtle Beach Marathon, half marathon, and 5K races will be held Saturday morning, according to the website for the events.

Both the marathon and half marathon events begin at 7 a.m. on Grissom Parkway near 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach City Government says in a Facebook post. The following intersections will be impacted by these events:

21st Avenue North and Grissom Parkway

29th Avenue North and Grissom Parkway

Mr. Joe White Avenue and Oak Street

Mr. Joe White Avenue and Kings Highway

Courtesy: Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook

The 5K race will begin at 8 a.m. along the boardwalk at the Myrtle Beach Pavilion, according to the event’s website.

“Please be patient and plan to share the road with runners or seek an alternate route,” the post says. “Expect possible congestion between 4:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., and expect delays on Kings Highway, Ocean Boulevard, Farrow Parkway, Grissom Parkway.”

Visitors are reminded “to park on the west side of Ocean Boulevard Friday afternoon or evening, as you won’t easily be able to cross the boulevard with your car during race hours on Saturday.”

“Parking along Ocean Boulevard will be prohibited after 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, and northbound traffic will not be allowed on Ocean Boulevard during the race,” the post adds. “As soon as the last runner passes, city crews will be collecting traffic control devices and opening up roadways and intersections, once the race has cleared the area.”

