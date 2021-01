MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Marathon has been postponed.

The marathon, which was originally scheduled for March 26, has been moved to May 1, with City Manager Johnathan “Fox” Simons citing the pandemic, according to discussions during a city council meeting.

Simons said that Grand Strand Medical Center would not be able to provide medical treatment for the race due to COVID-19 issues.