Myrtle Beach mask order extended until Dec. 31

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach residents and guests will be required to wear masks through at least Dec. 31 after Mayor Brenda Bethune extended an emergency declaration on Monday requiring the use of the face coverings.

The declaration, which automatically extends an executive order requiring face masks to be worn at retail and food service establishments, along with public spaces at overnight accommodations and in other enclosed spaces, may be extended or rescinded, as needed.

Failure to wear a mask is considered a civil infraction. Violators can be fined up to $100 per incident.