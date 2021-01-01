Myrtle Beach mask requirement extended through Jan. 31

Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s mask requirement will last through at least Jan. 31 after Mayor Brenda Bethune extended the city’s emergency declaration Friday.

The action automatically extends the executive order requiring residents and visitors to wear a cloth mask at retail and food service establishments, along with in other enclosed spaces. 

The declaration can be extended, as needed. 

Those who fail to obey the mask requirement will face a civil infraction with up to a $100 fine.

