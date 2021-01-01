MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s mask requirement will last through at least Jan. 31 after Mayor Brenda Bethune extended the city’s emergency declaration Friday.
The action automatically extends the executive order requiring residents and visitors to wear a cloth mask at retail and food service establishments, along with in other enclosed spaces.
The declaration can be extended, as needed.
Those who fail to obey the mask requirement will face a civil infraction with up to a $100 fine.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Myrtle Beach mask requirement extended through Jan. 31
- Man reunited with pet after losing everything in Nashville bombing
- Wisconsin hospital worker arrested for spoiled vaccine doses
- Study: Kids more likely to be infected by a family member than in a classroom
- NC veteran recalls being shot in the face while driving on SC interstate