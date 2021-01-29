Myrtle Beach mask requirement to be extended through February

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach mask requirement will be extended through February, according to the City of Myrtle Beach.

Mayor Brenda Bethune will extend the emergency declaration, which includes the mask requirement. The executive order requires residents and visitors to wear a cloth mask at retail and food service establishments, along with in other enclosed spaces.

The extension will expire Feb. 28, unless extended or rescinded. The current requirement was set to expire Sunday.

Those who fail to obey the mask requirement will face a civil infraction with up to a $100 fine.