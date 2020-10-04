MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune is asking the public for “heartfelt prayers” for the Myrtle Beach Police Department after an officer-involved shooting Saturday night.
“I am humbly asking for your heartfelt prayers for our MBPD,” Bethune said in a Facebook post. “They need our community to show them love, support and strength.”
LATEST HEADLINES:
- “Get down!”: Family in traffic jam takes cover in Myrtle Beach shooting
- Myrtle Beach mayor asks for ‘heartfelt prayers’ after officer-involved shooting
- Florence community gather for “Heroes Day”
- Coastal Carolina dominates possession in home rout of Arkansas State
- SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Myrtle Beach