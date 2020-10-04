Myrtle Beach mayor asks for ‘heartfelt prayers’ after officer-involved shooting

Myrtle Beach police respond to an officer-involved shooting (WBTW)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune is asking the public for “heartfelt prayers” for the Myrtle Beach Police Department after an officer-involved shooting Saturday night.

“I am humbly asking for your heartfelt prayers for our MBPD,” Bethune said in a Facebook post. “They need our community to show them love, support and strength.”

