Myrtle Beach mayor extends Emergency Declaration for coronavirus

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune has extended the Emergency Declaration for the coronavirus on Saturday.
The action extends the executive order requiring residents and visitors to wear a cloth face mask at retail and foodservice establishments, as well as in public spaces at overnight accommodations and other enclosed spaces, according to the release.
The releases says that the declaration is valid through November 30, and can be extended or rescinded, as needed.
Failure to wear a mask when required is a civil infraction with a fine of up to $100 upon conviction, according to the release.
The City of Myrtle Beach thanks residents, visitors and businesses for following the mask requirement.
