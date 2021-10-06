Myrtle Beach mayoral candidate profile: Bill McClure

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bill McClure is one of the five candidates running for mayor of Myrtle Beach.

McClure is a Vietnam War veteran and retired businessman from the Washington, D.C. metro area. He and his wife Nora moved to Myrtle Beach full-time seven years ago, and McClure said the quality of life has not met their expectations.

That’s why McClure said he joined the race in August after considering running for office for about a month.

“I have the experience, I have the time, and I have the fire in my belly to do it,” McClure said. “I’ve worked in environments where you have to bring competing ideas and different philosophies together rather than being apart. I’ve done that. My career has proven it, and I would bring that same thing to the city.”

McClure is concerned there is growing apathy toward city leadership among those eligible to vote in the city of Myrtle Beach. He said that feeling of apathy reflects at the ballot box with lower turnout.

McClure said constantly listening to the concerns and ideas of city residents would be his way of leading the city.

“We need to have a city hall that listens to its residents,” McClure said. “My campaign, simply, is about putting our residents, putting our neighborhoods, and putting our small businesses first.”

One of McClure’s top issues is infrastructure that he said is strained because of “uncontrolled growth” in the city. He said the city needs to work to improve all infrastructure to handle the growth, pointing to the fact that there is one hospital within city limits that serving the city’s 35,000 residents as well as the hundreds of thousands of visitors alike.

“We’re sitting on a potential crisis,” McClure said. “Yes, they can go to other hospital systems. They can go to Conway Medical. They can go down to Georgetown. They can go to North Myrtle Beach, but, remember, those systems are limited, too, in what they can do. So as growth comes, we need to plan for these things in the future.”

McClure said the city also has to focus on crime, homelessness and mental health. He said addressing those issues starts with “getting to the root cause.” He said the city can do more on those fronts with greater investments on first responders.

“If we don’t have the right complement of policemen, if we don’t have the right complement of firefighters and EMTs, how are we best serving our community?,” McClure said.

News13 is profiling every candidate running for mayor in Myrtle Beach. CD Rozsa will be profiled Thursday.