Myrtle Beach moving ahead with downtown redevelopment

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle beach is moving forward with its downtown redevelopment efforts.

City Council got an update on progress during a workshop Thursday morning.

A lot of work has been done to restore several buildings along Ninth Avenue North in the Arts & Innovation District. The city-owned units have gotten new roofs and HVAC systems and are cleaned up. They should be done soon by the end of the year.

“They’re in progress to be complete,” Director of Downtown Development Lauren Clever said. “We’re waiting on a couple more items, storefronts and some awnings and then we’ve engaged with a real estate broker to help us find tenants that will fit the area and become part of that neighborhood.”

The first tenant will be the co-working space HTC Aspire Hub.

“Creating this entrepreneurial economic community has been an exciting thing,” Clever said. “There’s been some tremendous interest for permanent office space in that building as well as the networking opportunities.”

The city is working with SCDOT on road and intersection improvements that would make the area more pedestrian and bike friendly. It’s also exploring the need for a new municipal complex.

That’s all while the city wraps up construction plans for a new theater on Main Street as part of a partnership with CCU.

“We are working on specific things like an agreement with the CCU which would help kind of define what the operation and management of that building looks like,” Clever explained.

Neighboring businesses look forward to the growth coming to the area, having already seen a positive impact from Grand Strand Brewery’s opening earlier this year.

“Bringing life back into these buildings and businesses,” Manager of Jack Thompson Studios Scott Fleenor. “Since the brewery moved in that’s actually been a help too because more people notice we’re here now.”