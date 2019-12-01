Myrtle Beach officers on scene of wreck involving motorcycle

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Officers are on the scene of a wreck involving a motorcycle on Highway 17 Bypass.

The wreck happened in the area of 67th Avenue North, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest with Myrtle Beach PD. The call came out around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Crews were working to clear the wreck as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

No word on any injuries in this crash. News13 is working to learn more.

