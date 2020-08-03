Myrtle Beach officers search for missing swimmer

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Police Department (MBPD) say they’re searching for a missing swimmer at 28th Ave South.

Corporal Thomas Vest with MBPD said the initial call was for a swimmer in distress.

Vest said that swimmer wasn’t immediately located and crews are still searching.

