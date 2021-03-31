Myrtle Beach officials ‘optimistic’ for tourism season as hotel bookings increase

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce is optimistic about tourism season, as hotel bookings are looking promising ahead of summer.

As weather warms up and business are open, hotels in Myrtle Beach are booking up fast. “The beach has been pretty busy everyday,” said Beth Hamilton, who’s visiting Myrtle Beach. Busy is good for business after months of staying indoors.

“I think today’s one of the busier days, but I think they’ve been kind of busy all week since we’ve been here,” said Hamilton. Leaving Ohio to catch the Myrtle Beach waves is an annual tradition for her and her daughter Roxie.

“We didn’t get to come last year so it was like – I wasn’t happy,” Hamilton explained. A year later, Myrtle Beach is exceeding business as usual. The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce told News13, businesses usually prepare for an increase in tourism during the month of March.

“We’ve actually seen quite an uptick in tourism for this entire month of March,” Karen Riordan said. Riordan is the president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber shows a 16% increase in lodging occupancy in Myrtle Beach. “We’re seeing a forecast that shows this trend should continue for April and for May,” Riordan explained. A trend both businesses and vacationers are grateful to see again.

“It feels great just to be able to get out of Ohio,” Hamilton said. “We’re going to go home tomorrow to snow and I don’t want to leave,” she explained.

Riordan said vaccinations are the force behind Myrtle Beach vacations. Although business is picking up along the Grand Strand, Riordan said things aren’t like they used to be just yet.

“Service may not be as speedy as they’re used to maybe two years ago,” Riordan explained. “We are still going to see that for a little while until we can access all of the staff that we’re looking for,” she explained.

Riordan asks visitors to be patient with businesses who are hiring to meet the high demand. She also suggests packing masks and hand sanitizer to help save lives and local businesses.