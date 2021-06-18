Myrtle Beach organization hosts postponed Black History Month, Juneteenth events

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach organization is hosting a postponed Black History Month event and a Juneteenth event Friday and Saturday.

The Historic Myrtle Beach Colored School will honor seven “unsung heroes” beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at the Mary C. Canty Recreation Center on Canal Street. Those wishing to attend should reach out to 843-918-1061 as seating is limited. The event is free but a ticket is required.

The event was scheduled for Black History Month in February but was postponed due to COVID-19.

Another event will be held Saturday at Charlie’s Place on Carver Street. That event begins at 4 p.m. and will celebrate Juneteenth.

President Biden signed a bill Thursday that makes Juneteenth a federal holiday. Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves in the Southern states.

