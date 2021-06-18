Myrtle Beach organization hosts postponed Black History Month, Juneteenth events

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WBTW)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach organization is hosting a postponed Black History Month event and a Juneteenth event Friday and Saturday.

The Historic Myrtle Beach Colored School will honor seven “unsung heroes” beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at the Mary C. Canty Recreation Center on Canal Street. Those wishing to attend should reach out to 843-918-1061 as seating is limited. The event is free but a ticket is required.

The event was scheduled for Black History Month in February but was postponed due to COVID-19.

Another event will be held Saturday at Charlie’s Place on Carver Street. That event begins at 4 p.m. and will celebrate Juneteenth.

President Biden signed a bill Thursday that makes Juneteenth a federal holiday. Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves in the Southern states.

For more information, visit the event page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories