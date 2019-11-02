Myrtle Beach PD hosts ‘Tip a Cop’ to benefit Special Olympics

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is holding its ‘Tip A Cop’ event Saturday to benefit the Special Olympics.

It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Red Robin near the Coastal Grand Mall.

MBPD officers will be there selling -shirts, hats and wrist bands. They will also be accepting donations for the Special Olympics.

The department’s Facebook page says all proceeds will go toward helping athletes compete in the county and state games.