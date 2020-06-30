Myrtle Beach Pelicans cancel July 3 fireworks

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — After consulting and coordinating with city officials, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans are canceling the July 3rd Fireworks Celebration in light of recent developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While the event was always designed to follow strict social distancing guidelines,” the press release says. “the decision was made out of the abundance of caution for the safety of attendees, performers, and staff.”

Tickets already purchased for the event will be refunded. Purchasers can expect to see funds returned within 7-10 business days.

Upcoming smaller scale events scheduled at TicketReturn.Com Field are not affected by the cancellation.

