Myrtle Beach Pelicans launch t-shirt fundraiser to give back during pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Minor League Baseball team, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans have launched a t-shirt fundraiser in collaboration with a local nonprofit to help give back to the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

The t-shirts, which read, “Wash Your Palms” and feature the Pelicans’ Palmetto State logo on the front are on sale for 25 dollars. All of the proceeds will go directly to the Waccamaw Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Fund. The organization gives grants to nonprofits that offer financial help or services to the community.

“We are so grateful for the support of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans through this T-shirt drive,” said Angel Johnson-Brebner, Director of Waccamaw Community Foundation in a statement to News13. “We are rapidly deploying grants to nonprofits providing critical needs to communities, including Horry and Georgetown counties, and every dollar raised goes directly to these efforts.”

“Unfortunately our gates aren’t open right now, but we wanted to do what we could to help, and this was just one way we could do that,” Kristin Call, Associate General Manager of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans said.

For every shirt sold, the Pelicans will also donate a future game ticket to a frontline worker.

“Whether that’s a doctor, a nurse; a grocery store clerk- anybody who is helping the community continue to function on the front lines at this point,” Call said.

Within five hours of putting the shirts up for pre-sale, the Pelicans already sold 25 shirts. Call says the more shirts the organization can sell, the more people it can help throughout the pandemic.

“We’re a community based team. We live, work and play here, and giving back and helping out in times like these, it’s the right thing to do, but it’s who we are,” Call said.

The shirts are available for pre-order only until May 8 with an estimated delivery date of May 22. To pre-order a shirt, click here.