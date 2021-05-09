Myrtle Beach Pelicans prepare for home opener against Augusta on Tuesday, first home game since August 2019

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – After wrapping a six-game series against the Charleston RiverDogs Sunday night to kick off the Minor League Baseball season, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans will head home to play their first game at TicketReturn.Com Field since August 2019 on Tuesday.

The Pelicans, 2-3 entering play Sunday night, will host the Augusta GreenJackets for six straight games in their first homestand of the season, during which fans will be permitted in the ballpark at 50 percent capacity. The Pelicans have won two straight after dropping three consecutive games to the RiverDogs to open the season.

The home opener at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday will be the first of 60 home games for the Chicago Cubs’ Low-A East affiliate, who play in a division with Charleston (Tampa Bay Rays), Augusta (Atlanta Braves) and the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals). It is also military-personnel and first-responders night, with $3 ticket discounts available when you show your badge or ID at the Anderson Brothers Bank Box Office or buy a ticket online at GovX.

Other “theme nights” this season include $4 Tacos and Tallboys on Tuesdays; Weiner Wednesdays featuring buy one, get one hot dogs; Thirsty Thursdays; Family Fridays with fireworks; and Sippin’ Saturdays featuring a variety of beer, wine and mixed beverages.

Fans will be able to take advantage of socially distanced seating, with six feet between groups in each direction. Modified seating, which allows fans to choose their seating preference, will utilize every row and have an empty seat to the left and right of each party. Fans are encouraged to buy tickets early because of reduced capacity.