Myrtle Beach Pelicans to leave 13 seats empty for rest of season to honor service members killed in Afghanistan

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will leave 13 seats empty for the remainder of the season in honor of the U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan.

“For the remainder of the season, these 13 seats will be left vacated in honor of the 13 fallen US service members who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country,” the Pelicans posted to social media.

The seats have photos of each service member who was killed with a yellow ribbon on the seat and a beer in the cupholder.

In a Facebook post, Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune thanked the Pelicans and the other area businesses who are honoring the 13 U.S. servicemembers.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.