Myrtle Beach Planning Commission denies plans for connector roads in Belle Harbor

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission voted Tuesday to deny the development of two connector roads in the Belle Harbor area.

The plan would have added roads to connect areas of Belle Harbor to other retail developments outside of Myrtle Beach and into Horry County.

“We feel we meet all the requirements of article three, we feel this really meets the concept of interconnectivity with being good neighbors,” said, Walter Warren, a representative of Lennar Carolinas.

However, thoughts from the commission and local residents said otherwise.

“I just want to make it known, that it would really upset our lives,” said Mathew DiFusco, a resident of the area.

One of the major concerns from the commission and public was the potential for increased traffic, claiming that people would start using the connector streets as bypasses to avoid the highways.

“If those streets are open, they’re gonna come up Morning Dove, take a right, and then go up towards the beach or towards the commons,” said Bard Prestwood, a Belle Harbor resident.

Stuart Dehar, another resident of the community, shared his thoughts, as well.

“That is gonna be a major pass through, and right now, these streets are too small for all this traffic,” he said.

With the developments in Horry County merging into Myrtle Beach, many wished to keep the two separate to avoid any unwanted projects in the future.

“Keep it all in Horry County, keep it all in Myrtle Beach and all is good,” said Colleen Pecylak, a Belle Harbor resident.

The unanimous vote to deny the project comes from the agreement from the commission that it would “be inappropriate to connect to the property.”