Myrtle Beach Planning Commission hears plans for 2 connector roads in Belle Harbor development

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Developers outlined plans for two connecting roads in the Belle Harbor development to the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission during a workshop meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Representatives from Lennar Carolinas, which owns the property, and the Jackson Companies, which owns adjacent property, addressed plans for the connecting streets at Pearl Pine Court and Little Egret Place.

The proposed roads would connect different phases of Belle Harbor and provide improved access to retail developments that are outside of Myrtle Beach city limits and in unincorporated areas of Horry County without the need to go onto the Highway 17 Bypass, said Walter Warren of the Thomas & Hutton engineering firm, who represented Lennar Carolinas at the meeting.

“It’s always been anticipated to have these connections,” Steve Alger, vice president of The Jackson Companies, said.

Taylor Hooven, who said he bought his home on Pearl Pine Court in October 2020, said the project would hurt the value of his home and others in the immediate vicinity because of the additional traffic created by the connector.

“I bought my home because it was on a cul-de-sac,” he said. “Now, here we are less than a year later and we’re told that what we thought was true, what was made to us to appear to be true, may be not so true at all.”

Jim North, who also lives on Pearl Pine Court, said the roads would be “positive for both sides of the community” because people would be able to go shopping without having to get on Highway 17.

“There are more positives to the plan than negatives,” he said.

The planning commission will vote at its next meeting on Aug. 3 whether to recommend approval of the proposal to Myrtle Beach City Council.