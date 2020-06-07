Myrtle Beach plans to resume water cut-offs, late penalties after temporary suspension

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach plans to resume late penalties on utility bills and water cut-offs in the coming weeks.

Both were temporarily suspended back in March due to the COVID-19 health emergency.

The city said that it will resume adding late penalties to bills that are past due and again mail late notices to customers beginning June 29.

It also said it plans to resume water cut-offs for accounts which are past due, effective July 8.

The city said you can call (843) 918-1212 to discuss potential arrangements if you are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19.

Latest Headlines