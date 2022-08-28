MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested one person early Sunday morning after another person was taken to the hospital after an alleged assault at a hotel on South Ocean Boulevard.

In a Facebook post, police said the incident happened about 1:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the Waikiki Village Retro Hotel in the 1500 block of South Ocean Boulevard. The person’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police have not released the name of the person who was arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382 and reference report No. 22-811522. Callers can remain anonymous.

