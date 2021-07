MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Nicholas Allen Schacher, 32, is 5-foot-11 and weighs 169 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cooper at 843-918-1957 or 843-918-1382. Count on News13 for updates.