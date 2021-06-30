Myrtle Beach police cars hit by fireworks, paintballs after officers respond to ‘belligerent’ group

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several Myrtle Beach police cars were hit by fireworks and paintballs after officers responded to a “belligerent” group early Wednesday morning, according to a police report.

Officers were called to the area of Hemingway Street and Graham Avenue after complaints that people were shooting off fireworks. Police approached the group who was shooting the fireworks and told them to stop, according to the report. The group agreed to stop.

Police circled the block and the group began using fireworks again, police said. They were asked a second time to stop and the group said it wasn’t them shooting the fireworks. A group of 25-30 people then became “belligerent” and hostile towards the officers, according to the report.

Fireworks were fired at three police cars and two other police cars were hit by paintballs, according to police. One police car was hit by fireworks in the windshield, another was hit in the bumper, and the third was fired directly under the car.

Officers were unable to find the people who shot the fireworks or the paintballs, police said. Neighbors in the area told police the fireworks are an ongoing issue from that home, according to the report.

Police said the group eventually left the area and the fireworks stopped.

Fireworks are illegal within Myrtle Beach city limits.