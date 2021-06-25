Myrtle Beach police celebrate graduating class, look to hire more officers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several law enforcement agencies in the Myrtle Beach area are hiring and the Myrtle Beach Police Department is one of them.

“Law enforcement in general is looking for officers. The Myrtle Beach Police Department is hiring today and we just got to see six people get sworn in on their first day which is incredibly exciting,” said Master Cpl. Tom Vest, the spokesperson for Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Officials say it was not only a celebratory day for the six officers sworn in, but also for the department and community.

“This job is one of the hardest jobs you’ll ever have. But it is one of the most rewarding,” Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said.

The department said they’re actively hiring more officers and are looking for people to take that oath.

“It’s a tough job. Its extremely rewarding but it’s something we definitely need more applicants for, like we saw today six people took their oath, they were sworn in and they’ll be starting their field training now,” Vest said.

Vest said it’s not a job but a calling.

“It is a special thing that a lot of people don’t have a complete understanding of what is involved,” he said. “The ability to make a change in your community is huge. Its a huge opportunity to help people when they’re having their worst day ever.”

Chief Prock added that, “It can bring you to your knees in the matter of seconds, it can make you smile and belly laugh just as easy. It is for many reasons one of the most important ones in our community.”

The department is hiring for dispatch, detention, and community service officers. Those interested can apply online on their website.