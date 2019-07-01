Myrtle Beach police, fire receive money for ‘Shop with a Hero’ holiday program

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A check presentation was held Monday to support the “Shop with a Hero” program in Myrtle Beach.

It was all in partnership between Sticky Fingers, the Dickens Christmas Show, and Myrtle Beach fire and police.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department received $1,624 from Sticky Fingers and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department received $1,400 from the Dickens Christmas Show.

The “Shop with a Hero” program takes local children shopping for the holidays.

This fun-filled event is held annually in early December and each child is given a budget of $200 for the event.