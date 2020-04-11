Myrtle Beach police, fire show support for healthcare workers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – First-responders in Myrtle Beach showed their support for healthcare workers Saturday morning.
Myrtle Beach police and fire postitioned themselves at Grand Strand Medical Center in time for a shift change.
A video posted online shows fire trucks and police cruisers flashing their lights to celebrate the hospital staff.
The video also shows officers clapping during the shift change.
“Thank you to all of our medical staff who have been working tirelessly through this pandemic,” Myrtle Beach fire said in its post online.
