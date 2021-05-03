Myrtle Beach police get money for anti-terrorism equipment to protect pedestrians

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach events might see an additional safety measure after the police department obtained a grant to purchase anti-terrorism barriers.

News13 obtained details on the grant and the equipment through a Freedom of Information request, which claims that the barriers can withstand being shot by armor-piercing, .50-caliber bullets.

The Archer 1200 Vehicle Barrier is a “drop-and-stop” device that can be set up on roads to prevent cars from entering an area. Information for the device brags that one person can set up eight barriers within 10 minutes. Heavy equipment, maintenance, and power aren’t needed. The barriers are portable and can be moved with a trailer.

The department received $35,374 in grant funds for the devices in 2020, according to the United States Department of Justice. The status of the award is listed as “open.”

A spokesperson for the Myrtle Beach Police Department did not return calls requesting comment. A city spokesperson deferred comment to the police department.

It is not known if the equipment has been purchased or used.

The barriers are certified as quality anti-terrorism technology by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

According to a city resolution accepting the grant, the funds will be used to “support pedestrian and special event anti-vehicle assault protection.”

The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program allows police departments to apply for funds that can go toward needs like equipment, training, prevention programs and mental health programs, among others.