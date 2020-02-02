Myrtle Beach police investigate after handgun goes missing from SUV

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police are investigating after a handgun was reported missing from someone’s SUV, a report says.

Police responded to Calhoun Road in Myrtle Beach Sunday to a complaint of an auto burglary.

That’s where a man told police he noticed things inside his car were not the way he left them Saturday night. He reportedly told police papers were thrown around the inside of the vehicle and when he checked his center console, he noticed his handgun was missing.

The report said there was no damage to the vehicle and nothing besides the gun was taken. The man told police it’s possible the SUV didn’t lock correctly.

No video footage of the incident was available to police.

