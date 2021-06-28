Myrtle Beach police investigate after photo of ‘vulgar message’ written on beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating Monday after a photo circulated showing a “vulgar message” written in the sand on the beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The incident was reported at about 9 a.m. Monday, police said. When officers arrived, the tide had washed away the message. Police did not specify what the message said.

The police department said it doesn’t condone the behavior and shares the community’s concern.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

