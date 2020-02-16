Myrtle Beach police investigate apparent convenience store break-in

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police in Myrtle Beach were on the scene of an apparent break-in at a convenience store early Sunday morning, a report says.

Officers were responded to The Ridge Mart on Highway 15 around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to an alarm, a police report says.

That’s where officers reportedly found a large rock on the ground with broken glass. Officers noted the window appeared to have been smashed and the cash register was open and empty.

Also noted in the report was a ‘display of tobacco leaves next to the window.’

No suspects were identified in this case. Count on News13 for updates.

