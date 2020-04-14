Myrtle Beach police investigate body found on the beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Police are investigating after a body was found on the beach.
According to Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said a body was found near 82nd Ave. North around 5:00 p.m. Monday.
No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.
