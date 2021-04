MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating a reported armed robbery Wednesday night, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police.

Police were called to the area of 8th Avenue North and Withers Alley to investigate. Preliminary reports indicate that someone displayed a gun and ran away before officers arrived, according to Vest. No injuries were reported.

No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.