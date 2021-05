MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police are investigating after a person was found dead Friday at a home on Howard Avenue in The Market Common area, police said.

Master Cpl. Tom Vest of the Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers responded about 9:30 p.m. to 3095 Howard Avenue. Information about how the person died is part of the investigation and “will not be made public at this time,” Vest said.

