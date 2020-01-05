Myrtle Beach police look to identify man involved in car break-in

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police are looking for a man in connection with at least one car break-in.
Corporal Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police says the man pictured was involved in at least one car break-in at the parking lot of the Planet Fitness on Seaboard Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1382. Count on News13 for updates as we learn them.
