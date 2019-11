MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is looking for people who want to protect and serve the community.

The department is looking to hire new officers for both certified and non-certified positions. If you don’t have your certification the city will pay for you to get it.

Starting salary for an uncertified officer is $40,000 and goes up to $44,000 once certified.

You can apply for open positions here.