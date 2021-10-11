Myrtle Beach police officer awarded officer of the year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 2020 Joe McGarry Memorial Police Officer of the Year has officially been named on Monday and was presented by the Rotary Club of Myrtle Beach.

The award was presented to Myrtle Beach Police PFC Michelle Morrison.

Seven Myrtle Beach police officers were nominated for the police officer of the year award because of their bravery, dedication and integrity to the job.

“They’re incredible team members, they’re dedicated to not only their community but also their profession, and they’re focused on serving our community,” Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said.

The Rotary Club of Myrtle Beach presented the award, named in honor of fallen Myrtle Beach police officer Joe McGarry. McGarry was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 29, 2002. Monday, Morrison received the honor of the award.

“I was definitely shocked. I was shocked to begin with that I was nominated, but obviously it’s a great honor. It’s a great honor to work for the city of Myrtle Beach and work alongside the people I was nominated with,” Morrison said.

Morrison has been with the department for three years. Leaders recognized her as a dedicated officer who cares about making a difference in her community.

“She’s somebody that is willing to go the extra mile no matter what type of case it is, no matter what she’s doing everyday and that’s what a Myrtle Beach police officer is,” Prock said.

Morrison also received a proclamation on behalf of the state of South Carolina from Horry County Representative Case Brittain.

“To be honest, all of us deserve this award today, not just myself,” Morrison said. “I’m [going to] put this vest on, I’m [going to] put this uniform on and I’m [going to] go out there and serve my community like I do everyday.”

Morrison said while policing isn’t the easiest field right now, if she can go out and change at least one person’s perception each day, then she can sleep well at night.