MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Officers are responding to a shooting incident in Myrtle Beach, a department spokesperson says.
Officers are on scene investigating at the 500 block of 65th Avenue North, according to Corporal Tom Vest with MBPD.
He said one person suffered serious injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The call came in around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.
This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.
Latest Headlines:
- No 49ers Super Bowl party here: Wine confiscated at California jail
- Myrtle Beach police on scene of shooting incident
- Mac’s Lounge shooting victim Garrett Bakhsh honored as his Coker lacrosse team takes field
- FMU baseball coach Art Inabinet gets win #600, Patriots defeat Lenoir-Rhyne, 11-4
- Highway Patrol pursues driver over Pee Dee county lines; Sumter man charged