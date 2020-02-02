Myrtle Beach police on scene of shooting incident

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Officers are responding to a shooting incident in Myrtle Beach, a department spokesperson says.

Officers are on scene investigating at the 500 block of 65th Avenue North, according to Corporal Tom Vest with MBPD.

He said one person suffered serious injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The call came in around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.

