Myrtle Beach police purchase anti-terrorism equipment to protect pedestrians at events

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department received a grant to purchase anti-terrorism barriers to protect pedestrians at events.

These barriers are known as the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier. Each one these barriers weighs 700 pounds and can be moved with a trailer. Cpl. Henry Bresadola with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the barrier is a drop and stop device that’s set up on roads to prevent cars from entering an area.

“To block streets or other places we don’t want vehicles to go whether intentionally or unintentionally,” Bresadola said.

Bresadola added that these barriers will be used at upcoming events like the Carolina Country Music Festival and other popular events held in the city each year.

“Whether it’s a small festival where a street needs to be closed off or something as large,” Bresadola said.

Bresadola said the barriers provide another layer of safety.

“We’ve seen time to time again where vehicles have unintentionally gone down the streets where they are closed for a festival. They may have not read a sign or they are just looking at one of the social media apps that direct them somewhere. They end up somewhere they are not supposed to be and possibly hurt people,” Bresadola said.

The department received over $35,000 in grant funds for the devices in 2020 according to the United States Department of Justice.