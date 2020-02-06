Myrtle Beach police release dashcam video from deadly officer-involved shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department released dashcam video on Thursday from a deadly officer-involved shooting.

The video shows police chasing 32-year-old Matthew Graham on oct. 12. Records show police were working to serve Graham a warrant on a weapons charge when he got away from police at a Circle K gas station.

Matthew Graham

Credit: J. Reuben Long Detention Center

Neighbors called 911 to report a suspicious person matching Graham’s description. “I was lying in bed and heard a noise,” the neighbor said. “When I looked outside, I saw there’s a guy there that jumped the fence over here.”



Graham was eventually found by police near the Circle K riding on a stolen bike with a rifle across the handlebars.



“Rifle in his hand, rifle in his hand.”



Dashcam video shows police chase Graham as he crashes.



Officers Thad Morgan and Daniel Perciado tell Graham to drop his gun and when he doesn’t…



“Shots fired! Shots fired!”



“Where’s he at?”



“Shots fired.”



Police shoot.

Video shows the officers becoming emotional and are assisted by their team.



SLED investigated the shooting and the 15th-Circuit Solicitor’s Office cleared the two officers of any wrongdoing. The department spokesperson says both officers received counseling after the shooting and have returned to full duty.

Police say Graham committed several crimes in the days leading up to the shooting, including burglary, assault and a weapons charge.

Graham’s criminal history

News13 has also learned more about Graham’s extensive criminal record.

You may remember the meth lab bust at the Canterbury Apartments back in May.

Graham and a Myrtle Beach woman were arrested and charged with the manufacture of methamphetamine, 1st offense, and manufacturing near a school.

J. Reuben Long Detention Center records say Graham was released on June 10 after being held on a $20,000 bond.

Horry County police also arrested Graham just a few weeks ago. Graham was booked into J. Reuben after being charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition and with possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine.

He was released Sept. 24 on those charges.

A SLED background check obtained by News13 reveals a criminal history dotted with charges going back to 2005.

The background check shows Graham was convicted of arson in 2006 and again in 2012.

Through the years, he’s also been convicted of breaking and entering, assault and battery 1st degree, grand larceny, hit and run, along with multiple drug and gun charges.